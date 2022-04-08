Sutherland makes college pick
6 foot 1 Pequannock senior Ethan Sutherland has made his college pick.Sutherland has decided to attend Moravian. Remarkably consistent he went for 14 ppg the past three seasons.This season he helpe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news