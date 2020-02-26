Sussman Makes Pick
6 foot 5 Lawrenceville Sr. has made his college plans.Sussman has decided to attend NYU.This past season he was selected Honorable Mention All MAPLHe spent his first two seasons at Delbarton.His so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news