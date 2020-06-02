News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 16:57:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Summers Changes Plans

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 former Montclair star Shawn Summers has changed his plans. Summers was headed to New Jersey City but has changed course and is headed to FDU Florham.Summers was at Rider this year as a fre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}