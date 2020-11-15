Strickland has college home
5 foot 11 recent South project grad Devin Strickland has found his college home. Strickland is at Brookdale CCThis season he led the Vikings to a 25-5 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 31st o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news