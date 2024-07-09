Stockton adds Pennsylvania wing
Stockton has landed a commitment from a Pennsylvania wing.6 foot 4 recent Phelps School postgrad Logan McKee has committed to the Ospreys.McKee played his high school ball at Garnet Valley High Sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news