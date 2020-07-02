NJHoops - Stockton Adds D-2 Transfer

Stockton Adds D-2 Transfer
Richard Stockton has added a D-2 transfer. 6 foot 4 redshirt freshman Alan Glover is transferring to the NJAC school.This season he averaged 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg and shot 53.8% from the floor and 70% f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news