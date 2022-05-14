Still more top NJ sophs at HGHQ NJ Jam Fest
Saturday morning we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the Hoop Group HG NJ Jam Fest.We saw four games, 2 in 17U and two in 16U and 7 NJ teams.As we always do on NJHoops.com we wr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news