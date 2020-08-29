Still More Top NJ Rising Seniors at Summer Finale Thursday
Thursday afternoon we drove up to Livingston for the first day of the Summer Finale. We saw three games and three different NJ teams in 17U.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news