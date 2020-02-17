Still More Top NJ Juniors at Paul VI Showcase
last Sunday morning we drove down to Paul VI HS for their showcase. We saw four games, 7 NJ teams including 4 in the top 30.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news