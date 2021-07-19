Still more top available NJ 22's at AC Jam Fest Friday
Friday morning we drove back down to Atlantic City for the third day of the Hoop Group AC Jam FestWe saw six games, and 6 NJ teams. We saw 5 games in 17U and one in 16U.As we always do it NJHoops.c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news