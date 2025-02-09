Still more of the Most Improved NJ Hoopers among the NJ D-2 Schools

St. Benedict's Michai White had a big game & is a NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday
Georgian Court's Donavin Crawford makes NJHoops.com new list of Most Improved D-2 NJ Hoopers among NJ D-2 Schools
Chad Baker is one of the NJ Hoopers who are candidates for Hoop Hall National Awards
Former Vineland two sport star Isiah Pacheco is a NJ Hooper in the Super Bowl
Jabri Fitzpatrick at Felician makes NJHoops.com list of most improved players among the NJ D-2 schools
St. Benedict's Michai White had a big game & is a NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday
Georgian Court's Donavin Crawford makes NJHoops.com new list of Most Improved D-2 NJ Hoopers among NJ D-2 Schools
Chad Baker is one of the NJ Hoopers who are candidates for Hoop Hall National Awards