Stern Makes Pick

Jack Stern
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
6 foot 7 Moorestown Friends Sr. Jack Stern has made his college plans.Stern has decided to attend Ithaca College.This season he is averaging 24 ppg with a high of 41 against Maple Shade. He has hit...

