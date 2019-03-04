Stern Makes Pick
6 foot 7 Moorestown Friends Sr. Jack Stern has made his college plans.Stern has decided to attend Ithaca College.This season he is averaging 24 ppg with a high of 41 against Maple Shade. He has hit...
