Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 18:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

State Tournament Picks - How We Did

Snw3k8x4mb5qmrkiflvm
Non Public A Champions - Bergen Catholic
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

The state sectional finals are complete and the overall state finals will be determined this weekend.

On NJHoops.com we predict all the winners in our pre-season previews and again when the field is seeded. A look back at how we did.

This table will be updated again after the weekend.

Analysis of State tournament picks
SECTION WINNER PRE-TOURNEY PICK PRE-SEASON PICK

A

Bergen Catholic

Bergen Catholic

A NORTH

Bergen Catholic

Bergen Catholic

Bergen Catholic

A SOUTH

Camden Catholic

Paul VI

St. Augustine's

B

Ranney

Ranney

B NORTH

Roselle Catholic

Roselle Catholic

Roselle Catholic

B SOUTH

Ranney

Ranney

Ranney

GR. 4

Elizabeth

Elizabeth

GR. 4 NORTH 1

Union City

Paterson Kennedy

Paterson Kennedy

GR. 4 NORTH 2

Newark East Side

Elizabeth

Elizabeth

GR. 4 CENTRAL

Freehold Township

Old Bridge

Montgomery

GR. 4 SOUTH

Cherokee

Cherokee

Cherokee

GR. 3

Ramapo

Ramapo

GR. 3 NORTH 1

Ramapo

Ramapo

Ramapo

GR. 3 NORTH 2

Colonia

Colonia

Payne Tech

GR. 3 CENTRAL

Wall

Neptune

Neptune

GR. 3 SOUTH

Moorestown

Moorestown

Moorestown

GR. 2

Haddonfield

Camden

GR. 2 NORTH 1

Mountain Lakes

Ramsey

Ramsey

GR. 2 NORTH 2

West Side

West Side

West Side

GR. 2 CENTRAL

Manasquan

Manasquan

Manasquan

GR. 2 SOUTH

Haddonfield

Haddonfield

Camden

GR. 1

American History

American History

GR. 1 NORTH 1

Wood-ridge

Paterson Charter

Paterson Charter

GR. 1 NORTH 2

New Providence

American History

American History

GR. 2 CENTRAL

Burlington City

Willingboro

Willingboro

GR. 2 SOUTH

Clayton

Penns Grove

Penns Grove

TOTAL CORRECT

10 of 20, 50%

7 of 20, 35%

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 24 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}