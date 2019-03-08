State Tournament Picks - How We Did
The state sectional finals are complete and the overall state finals will be determined this weekend.
On NJHoops.com we predict all the winners in our pre-season previews and again when the field is seeded. A look back at how we did.
This table will be updated again after the weekend.
|SECTION
|WINNER
|PRE-TOURNEY PICK
|PRE-SEASON PICK
|
A
|
Bergen Catholic
|
Bergen Catholic
|
A NORTH
|
Bergen Catholic
|
Bergen Catholic
|
Bergen Catholic
|
A SOUTH
|
Camden Catholic
|
Paul VI
|
St. Augustine's
|
B
|
Ranney
|
Ranney
|
B NORTH
|
Roselle Catholic
|
Roselle Catholic
|
Roselle Catholic
|
B SOUTH
|
Ranney
|
Ranney
|
Ranney
|
GR. 4
|
Elizabeth
|
Elizabeth
|
GR. 4 NORTH 1
|
Union City
|
Paterson Kennedy
|
Paterson Kennedy
|
GR. 4 NORTH 2
|
Newark East Side
|
Elizabeth
|
Elizabeth
|
GR. 4 CENTRAL
|
Freehold Township
|
Old Bridge
|
Montgomery
|
GR. 4 SOUTH
|
Cherokee
|
Cherokee
|
Cherokee
|
GR. 3
|
Ramapo
|
Ramapo
|
GR. 3 NORTH 1
|
Ramapo
|
Ramapo
|
Ramapo
|
GR. 3 NORTH 2
|
Colonia
|
Colonia
|
Payne Tech
|
GR. 3 CENTRAL
|
Wall
|
Neptune
|
Neptune
|
GR. 3 SOUTH
|
Moorestown
|
Moorestown
|
Moorestown
|
GR. 2
|
Haddonfield
|
Camden
|
GR. 2 NORTH 1
|
Mountain Lakes
|
Ramsey
|
Ramsey
|
GR. 2 NORTH 2
|
West Side
|
West Side
|
West Side
|
GR. 2 CENTRAL
|
Manasquan
|
Manasquan
|
Manasquan
|
GR. 2 SOUTH
|
Haddonfield
|
Haddonfield
|
Camden
|
GR. 1
|
American History
|
American History
|
GR. 1 NORTH 1
|
Wood-ridge
|
Paterson Charter
|
Paterson Charter
|
GR. 1 NORTH 2
|
New Providence
|
American History
|
American History
|
GR. 2 CENTRAL
|
Burlington City
|
Willingboro
|
Willingboro
|
GR. 2 SOUTH
|
Clayton
|
Penns Grove
|
Penns Grove
|
TOTAL CORRECT
|
10 of 20, 50%
|
7 of 20, 35%
