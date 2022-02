State Tournament Central 2022

The 2022 New Jersey State tournament tips off Monday, February 28

The NJ state tournament is broken down to six group classifications, four public and two nonpublic. The six overall winners move on to the Tournament of Champions

Click on the links for the updated results and schedule

