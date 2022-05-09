St. Rose makes college pick
5 foot 11 Old Bridge senior Jayden St. Rose has made his college pick.St. Rose has decided to stay in state and attend St. Elizabeth University.As a senior he averaged 11.6 ppg scoring 20 in a win ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news