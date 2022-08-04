St. Benedict's adds wing
St. Benedict's has added a wing from Texas to their 2022-23 roster.6 foot 5 Bralyn Smith from Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes is headed to the NJ school.He was ranked among the top 30 class of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news