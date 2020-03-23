News More News
Sow Looking For New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

7 foot Hampton So. Pierre Sow is looking for a new college home. The former Teaneck star is looking to leave Hampton.This season he appeared in 18 games averaging 1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg and 0.4 bpg in 8 ...

