South makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent Immaculate Conception grad Diandre South has made his college plans.South is headed to D-1 St. Francis Brooklyn.This season he helped Immaculate Conception to a 10-5 record and fina...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news