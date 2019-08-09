News More News
Sorber Makes Pick

Peter Sorber
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 8 recent Trenton Catholic grad Peter Sorber has made his college plans.Sorber has made a late commitment to Morgan State. He was the last available 2019 grad in NJHoops.com top 25 players in...

