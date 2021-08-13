Sorber finds new home
6 foot 7 sophomore Thomas Sorber has found his new home.He has transferred from Trenton Catholic to Archbishop Ryan in PhiladelphiaLast season he helped Trenton Catholic to a 7-6 record and and fin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news