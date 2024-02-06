Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Montgomery

Winner of Manville/Bridgewater/Franklin at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills

Winner of Somerville/Bernards/ Ridge at 4th seeded Hillsborough

Winner of Bound Brook/Pingry at top seeded Rutgers Prep

Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards

Winner of Manville/Bridgewater at 6th seeded Franklin

Winner of Somerville/Bernards at 5th seeded Ridge

The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.

LAST YEAR

Rutgers Prep trimmed Gill St. Bernards 69-67. Piggee had 20.

2 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 84-63. 6 foot 8 Jr. Mackenzie MgBako notched 29. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ryan Zan scored 23 for Rutgers Prep.

4 YEAR'S AGO

Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.

5 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.

6 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.

7 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.

8 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.

9 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.

10 YEARS AGO

Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.