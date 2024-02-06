Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
THE SKINNY
Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Rutgers Prep over Montgomery
1ST ROUND
Feb 9
13th seeded Somerville at 12th seeded Bernards
14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Bridgewater
15th seeded College Achieve Central at 10th seeded Immaculata
2ND ROUND
Saturday February 10
9th seeded Bound Brook at 8th seeded Pingry
Winner of Somerville/Bernards at 5th seeded Ridge
Winner of Manville/Bridgewater at 6th seeded Franklin
Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday February 13
Winner of Bound Brook/Pingry at top seeded Rutgers Prep
Winner of Somerville/Bernards/ Ridge at 4th seeded Hillsborough
Winner of Manville/Bridgewater/Franklin at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills
Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Montgomery
SEMIFINALS
Thursday February 15
FINAL
Saturday February 17 at Montgomery HS
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Rutgers Prep trimmed Gill St. Bernards 69-67. Piggee had 20.
2 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 84-63. 6 foot 8 Jr. Mackenzie MgBako notched 29. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ryan Zan scored 23 for Rutgers Prep.
4 YEAR'S AGO
Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.
5 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.
6 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.
7 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.
8 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.
9 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.
10 YEARS AGO
Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.