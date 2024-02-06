Advertisement
ago basketball Edit

Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.

THE SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Rutgers Prep over Montgomery

1ST ROUND

Feb 9

13th seeded Somerville at 12th seeded Bernards

14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Bridgewater

15th seeded College Achieve Central at 10th seeded Immaculata

2ND ROUND

Saturday February 10

9th seeded Bound Brook at 8th seeded Pingry

Winner of Somerville/Bernards at 5th seeded Ridge

Winner of Manville/Bridgewater at 6th seeded Franklin

Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata at 7th seeded Gill St. Bernards

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday February 13

Winner of Bound Brook/Pingry at top seeded Rutgers Prep

Winner of Somerville/Bernards/ Ridge at 4th seeded Hillsborough

Winner of Manville/Bridgewater/Franklin at 3rd seeded Watchung Hills

Winner of College Achieve Central/ Immaculata/Gill St. Bernards at 2nd seeded Montgomery

SEMIFINALS

Thursday February 15


FINAL

Saturday February 17 at Montgomery HS


PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Rutgers Prep trimmed Gill St. Bernards 69-67. Piggee had 20.

2 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 84-63. 6 foot 8 Jr. Mackenzie MgBako notched 29. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ryan Zan scored 23 for Rutgers Prep.

4 YEAR'S AGO

Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.

5 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.

6 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.

7 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.

8 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.

9 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.

10 YEARS AGO

Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.

Somerset County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2022

