Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.

THE SKINNY

NJ HOOPS PRE-SEASON PICK

Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards

NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards

1ST ROUND

Feb 17

13th seeded Bernards at 12th seeded Somerville

14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Bridgewater


2ND ROUND

Saturday February 19

9th seeded Montgomery at 8th seeded Bound Brook

winner of Bernards/ Somerville winner at 5th seeded Franklin

winner of Manville/Bridgewater-Raritan, winner at 6th seeded Ridge

10th seeded PIngry at 7th seeded Watchung Hills

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday February 14

winner of Montgomery/Bound Brook at top seeded Rutgers Prep

winner of Bernards/Somerville/Franklin, winner at 4th seeded Hillsborough

winner of Manville/Bridgewater/Ridge, winner at 3rd seeded Immaculata

winner of PIngry/Watchung Hills at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernard’s

SEMIFINALS

Thursday February 16


FINAL

Saturday February 18 at Montgomery HS


LAST YEAR

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 84-63. 6 foot 8 Jr. Mackenzie MgBako notched 29. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ryan Zan scored 23 for Rutgers Prep.

3 YEAR'S AGO

Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.

4 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.

5 YEAR'S AGO

Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.

6 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.

7 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.

8 YEARS AGO

Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.

9 YEARS AGO

Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.

Somerset County Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2022

