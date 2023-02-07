Somerset County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
The schedule and seeds for the Somerset County Tournament were released yesterday. The top 4 seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
THE SKINNY
Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards
NJ HOOPS PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Rutgers Prep over Gill St. Bernards
1ST ROUND
Feb 17
13th seeded Bernards at 12th seeded Somerville
14th seeded Manville at 11th seeded Bridgewater
2ND ROUND
Saturday February 19
9th seeded Montgomery at 8th seeded Bound Brook
winner of Bernards/ Somerville winner at 5th seeded Franklin
winner of Manville/Bridgewater-Raritan, winner at 6th seeded Ridge
10th seeded PIngry at 7th seeded Watchung Hills
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday February 14
winner of Montgomery/Bound Brook at top seeded Rutgers Prep
winner of Bernards/Somerville/Franklin, winner at 4th seeded Hillsborough
winner of Manville/Bridgewater/Ridge, winner at 3rd seeded Immaculata
winner of PIngry/Watchung Hills at 2nd seeded Gill St. Bernard’s
SEMIFINALS
Thursday February 16
FINAL
Saturday February 18 at Montgomery HS
LAST YEAR
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 84-63. 6 foot 8 Jr. Mackenzie MgBako notched 29. 6 foot 7 Sr. Ryan Zan scored 23 for Rutgers Prep.
3 YEAR'S AGO
Rutgers Prep downed Watchung Hills 71-57. Oweh and 6 foot 6 Sacred Heart bound Sr. Nico Galette divided 40. Bressler had 20 for WH.
4 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards climbed over Watchung Hills 73-53. Mulcahy had 20 points. Bressler hit for 21 for Watchung Hills.
5 YEAR'S AGO
Gill St. Bernards held off Rutgers Prep 56-54. 6 foot 5 Jr. Mulchay had 25 and 5 foot 8 Sr. Alex Schachne 18. 6 foot 3 Jr. Nahshon Battle tallied 11 for Rutgers Prep.
6 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards got past Rutgers Prep 71-61. Schachne tallied 24.
7 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernard's held off Somerville 66-51. 6-foot Fr. Jake Betlow went for 21 with 7 treys. 6-foot-3 Sr. Randy Walko had 20 for Somerville.
8 YEARS AGO
Gill St. Bernards beat Ridge 48-39. 6-foot Sr. John Michael-Mea had 15.
9 YEARS AGO
Hillsborough edged Gill St. Bernards 53-52 in an overtime thriller. 5-foot-10 Sr. James Smithhad 14 including 4 big points in overtime. 6-foot-5 So. Tyus Battle had 22 for Gill.