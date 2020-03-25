News More News
basketball

Smith Makes College Pick

Jared Smith
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 6 Hillsborough senior Jared Smith has made his college plans.Smith has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Ramapo.As a senior he averaged 9.1 pp...

