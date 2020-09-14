Smith Finds Next College Home
6 foot 5 recent Rowan College Cumberland County grad Alfonso Smith has found his next college home.Smith has committed to Neumann College. This past season he averaged 12.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.5 apg wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news