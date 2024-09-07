Smith-Bey makes college pick
6 foot 4 recent Hammonton grad Azzir Smith-Bey has made his college pick.Smith-Bey has decided to attend Hagerstown JC in Maryland14.9 ppg, 49 treys with a high of 31. He was chosen NJHoops.com All...
