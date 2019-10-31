Skillings Finds New Home
6 foot 4 So. Dan Skillings has found his new home.Skillings has transferred from Highland to St. Joseph's Hammonton.He averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg. He went for 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over...
