{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 15:25:00 -0500') }} basketball

Skillings Finds New Home

Dan Skillings
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 4 So. Dan Skillings has found his new home.Skillings has transferred from Highland to St. Joseph's Hammonton.He averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg. He went for 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over...

