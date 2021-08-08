Simpson makes pick
6 foot 2 Lenape senior Derek Simpson has made his college plans.Simpson has decided to stay on state and play at Rutgers.Last season he averaged 20.6 ppg and 4.9 apg. He was chosen NJHoops.com 3rd ...
