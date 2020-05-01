Shuttleworth Makes College Pick
6 foot 2 Haddon Township senior Eric Shuttleworth has made his college plans.Shuttleworth has decided to attend Moravian.This past season he helped Haddon Tonwship to a 14-13 record.He averaged 13....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news