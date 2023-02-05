The semis are Thurs February 14 in Toms River

The Elite 8 will be held Saturday February 11 at Middletown South

winner of Lacey/Ranney at 6th seeded Jackson Memorial

winner of Shore/Brick Memorial at 3rd seeded Toms River North

winner of Matawan/Colts Neck at 7th seeded CBA

winner of Manalapan/Point Boro at 2nd seeded St. Rose

winner of Point Beach/Central at 5th seeded Middletown South

winner of Donovan Catholic/Red Bank Catholic at 4th seeded Raritan

winner of Monmouth/Rumson-Fair Haven vs. winner of Keyport/ Freehold Twp.

winner of Ocean/Southern at top seeded Manasquan

Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 9

Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 7

This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.

LAST YEAR

Marlboro beat Manasquan 63-46. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jack Seidler led with 22.

3 YEARS AGO

Manasquan ran past Toms River North 75-49. Roy went for 31. Spence had 24 for TRN.

4 YEARS AGO

Ranney topped Manasquan 70-60. Lewis led with 27. 6 foot 5 Sr. Brad McCabe scored 33 with 9 treys for Manasquan

5 YEARS AGO

Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.

7 YEARS AGO

Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.

8 YEARS AGO

Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.

9 YEARS AGO

Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.