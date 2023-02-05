News More News
Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023

This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.


THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Manasquan over St. Rose

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Manasquan over St. Rose

OPENING ROUND

Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 7

26th Keansburg at 7th CBA

25th Keyport at 8th Freehold Twp.

24th Monmouth at 9th Rumson-Fair Haven

23rd Matawan at 10th Colts Neck

22nd Lacey at 11th Ranney

21st Point Beach at 12th Central

20th Donovan Catholic at 13th Red Bank Catholic

19th Shore at 14th Brick Memorial

18th Manalapan at 15th Point Boro

17th Ocean at 16th Southern



ROUND OF 16

Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 9

winner of Ocean/Southern at top seeded Manasquan

winner of Monmouth/Rumson-Fair Haven vs. winner of Keyport/ Freehold Twp.

winner of Donovan Catholic/Red Bank Catholic at 4th seeded Raritan

winner of Point Beach/Central at 5th seeded Middletown South

winner of Manalapan/Point Boro at 2nd seeded St. Rose

winner of Matawan/Colts Neck at 7th seeded CBA

winner of Shore/Brick Memorial at 3rd seeded Toms River North

winner of Lacey/Ranney at 6th seeded Jackson Memorial

QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 will be held Saturday February 11 at Middletown South


SEMIFINALS

The semis are Thurs February 14 in Toms River


FINAL

Sun February 19

at Monmouth



LAST YEAR

Marlboro beat Manasquan 63-46. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jack Seidler led with 22.

3 YEARS AGO

Manasquan ran past Toms River North 75-49. Roy went for 31. Spence had 24 for TRN.

4 YEARS AGO

Ranney topped Manasquan 70-60. Lewis led with 27. 6 foot 5 Sr. Brad McCabe scored 33 with 9 treys for Manasquan

5 YEARS AGO

Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.

7 YEARS AGO

Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.

8 YEARS AGO

Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.

9 YEARS AGO

Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.

Shore Conference Tournament Results/All Tournament Team 2022

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

{{ article.author_name }}