Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Manasquan over St. Rose
OPENING ROUND
Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 7
26th Keansburg at 7th CBA
25th Keyport at 8th Freehold Twp.
24th Monmouth at 9th Rumson-Fair Haven
23rd Matawan at 10th Colts Neck
22nd Lacey at 11th Ranney
21st Point Beach at 12th Central
20th Donovan Catholic at 13th Red Bank Catholic
19th Shore at 14th Brick Memorial
18th Manalapan at 15th Point Boro
17th Ocean at 16th Southern
ROUND OF 16
Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 9
winner of Ocean/Southern at top seeded Manasquan
winner of Monmouth/Rumson-Fair Haven vs. winner of Keyport/ Freehold Twp.
winner of Donovan Catholic/Red Bank Catholic at 4th seeded Raritan
winner of Point Beach/Central at 5th seeded Middletown South
winner of Manalapan/Point Boro at 2nd seeded St. Rose
winner of Matawan/Colts Neck at 7th seeded CBA
winner of Shore/Brick Memorial at 3rd seeded Toms River North
winner of Lacey/Ranney at 6th seeded Jackson Memorial
QUARTERFINALS
The Elite 8 will be held Saturday February 11 at Middletown South
SEMIFINALS
The semis are Thurs February 14 in Toms River
FINAL
Sun February 19
at Monmouth
LAST YEAR
Marlboro beat Manasquan 63-46. 6 foot 5 Sr. Jack Seidler led with 22.
3 YEARS AGO
Manasquan ran past Toms River North 75-49. Roy went for 31. Spence had 24 for TRN.
4 YEARS AGO
Ranney topped Manasquan 70-60. Lewis led with 27. 6 foot 5 Sr. Brad McCabe scored 33 with 9 treys for Manasquan
5 YEARS AGO
Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.
6 YEARS AGO
Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.
7 YEARS AGO
Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.
8 YEARS AGO
Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.
9 YEARS AGO
Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.
