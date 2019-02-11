Ticker
Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2019

2018 Champions - Ranney
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Ranney is an overwhelming favorite and it would be a huge upset if they lost.

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Ranney over CBA

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Ranney over CBA

OPENING ROUND

Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 12

17th seeded Jackson Liberty at 16th seeded St. John Vianney

24th seeded Asbury Park at 9th seeded Marlboro

20th seeded Brick Memorial upset 13th seeded Brick Township 66-59. 6 foot 3 Sr. Matt Bernstein scored 25.

21st seeded Donovan Catholic at 12th seeded Holmdel

18th seeded Toms River East at 15th seeded Matawan

23rd seeded Mater Dei Prep at 10th seeded Wall

19th seeded Pinelands at 14th seeded Jackson Memorial

11th seeded Neptune knocked off 22nd seeded Lacey 57-42. 6 foot Jr. Sean Young scored 24 on 8 3's.

ROUND OF 16

Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 14

Winner of Jackson Liberty/St. John Vianney at top seeded Ranney

Winner of Asbury Park/Marlboro at 8th seeded Middletown South

Brick Memorial at 4th seeded Freehold Township

Winner of Donovan Catholic/Holmdel at 5th seeded Rumson-Fair Haven

Winner of Toms River East/Matawan at 2nd seeded Manasquan

Winner of Mater Dei/Wall winner at Red Bank Catholic

Winner of Pinelands/Jackson Memorial at 3rd seeded CBA

Neptune at 6th seeded Toms River North


QUARTERFINALS

The Elite 8 will be held Sunday February 17 in Toms River


SEMIFINALS

The semis are held February 21 in Toms River


FINAL

The championship is set for Saturday February 23 at Monmouth University at 5:00


RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR

Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.

TWO YEARS AGO

Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.

THREE YEARS AGO

Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.

