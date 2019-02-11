Shore Conference Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2019
This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Ranney is an overwhelming favorite and it would be a huge upset if they lost.
Ranney over CBA
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
OPENING ROUND
Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 12
17th seeded Jackson Liberty at 16th seeded St. John Vianney
24th seeded Asbury Park at 9th seeded Marlboro
20th seeded Brick Memorial upset 13th seeded Brick Township 66-59. 6 foot 3 Sr. Matt Bernstein scored 25.
21st seeded Donovan Catholic at 12th seeded Holmdel
18th seeded Toms River East at 15th seeded Matawan
23rd seeded Mater Dei Prep at 10th seeded Wall
19th seeded Pinelands at 14th seeded Jackson Memorial
11th seeded Neptune knocked off 22nd seeded Lacey 57-42. 6 foot Jr. Sean Young scored 24 on 8 3's.
ROUND OF 16
Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 14
Winner of Jackson Liberty/St. John Vianney at top seeded Ranney
Winner of Asbury Park/Marlboro at 8th seeded Middletown South
Brick Memorial at 4th seeded Freehold Township
Winner of Donovan Catholic/Holmdel at 5th seeded Rumson-Fair Haven
Winner of Toms River East/Matawan at 2nd seeded Manasquan
Winner of Mater Dei/Wall winner at Red Bank Catholic
Winner of Pinelands/Jackson Memorial at 3rd seeded CBA
Neptune at 6th seeded Toms River North
QUARTERFINALS
The Elite 8 will be held Sunday February 17 in Toms River
SEMIFINALS
The semis are held February 21 in Toms River
FINAL
The championship is set for Saturday February 23 at Monmouth University at 5:00
RECENT YEARS
LAST YEAR
Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.
TWO YEARS AGO
Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.
THREE YEARS AGO
Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.
