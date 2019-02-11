The championship is set for Saturday February 23 at Monmouth University at 5:00

The semis are held February 21 in Toms River

The Elite 8 will be held Sunday February 17 in Toms River

Winner of Pinelands/Jackson Memorial at 3rd seeded CBA

Winner of Mater Dei/Wall winner at Red Bank Catholic

Winner of Toms River East/Matawan at 2nd seeded Manasquan

Winner of Donovan Catholic/Holmdel at 5th seeded Rumson-Fair Haven

Winner of Asbury Park/Marlboro at 8th seeded Middletown South

Winner of Jackson Liberty/St. John Vianney at top seeded Ranney

Sweet 16 games will take place Thursday February 14

11th seeded Neptune knocked off 22nd seeded Lacey 57-42. 6 foot Jr. Sean Young scored 24 on 8 3's.

Opening round games are set for Tuesday February 12

Ranney is an overwhelming favorite and it would be a huge upset if they lost.

This tournament features the Shore Conference teams which includes Monmouth and Ocean County.

LAST YEAR

Ranney shut down Mater Dei 52-28. Lewis and 6 foot 1 Jr. Ahmadu Sarnor 15.

TWO YEARS AGO

Mater Dei beat Marlboro 54-41. 6-foot-2 Jr. Kyle Cardaci scored 14.

THREE YEARS AGO

Mater Dei came back to defeat CBA 50-43. Harris came off the bench to score 14 points. 6-foot-7 Sr. Jack McGuire scored 15 for CBA.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Rumson topped CBA 50-27 as 6-foot Jr. Brendan Barry scored 27, 25 in the first half.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Point Beach topped CBA 49-41 as 6-foot Sr. Matt Farrell scored 25. 6-foot-7 So. Pat Andree notched 23 for CBA.