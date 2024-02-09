This year the Shore Conference created the Shore Coaches Cup for teams that did not make the Shore Conference Tournament.





FIRST ROUND

Manchester knocked off Neptune 52-42. 6 foot 3 Jr. Aidan Lunn led with 21.

Middletown North beat Lacey 54-40. 5 foot 5 Sr. Jason Quardt hit for 21.

Pinelands eliminated Freehold Township 54-48. Sr. Gerald Newsome knocked in 21.

Brick Township clipped Keyport 68-63. 6 foot 5 So. Mike Sullivan scored 28.

Jackson Memorial doubled up Raritan 54-26. 6 foot 2 Sr. Anthony Hallihan had 13.

Wall got past jackson Liberty 60-44. So. Liam Killea led with 26.

Middletown South ousted Ocean 70-45. 6 foot 3 Jr. Brady Hahn had 17.

Long Branch beat Brick Memorial 52-41. 6 foot 5 Sr. Peter Da Cruz dropped in 19.

QUARTERFINALS

Fri Feb 9

Middletown North at Manchester

Brick Township at Pinelands

Wall at Jackson Memorial

Long Branch at Middletown South





SEMIFINALS

winner of Middletown North/Manchester vs. winner of Brick Township/Pinelands

winner of Wall/Jackson Memorial vs. winner of Long Branch/Middletown South





FINAL

