Shiver finds new college home
6 foot 2 former Bordentown star Gavin Shiver has found his new college home.The 2020 high school grad had committed to Rowan College Burlington County but did not play there due to the pandemic and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news