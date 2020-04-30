News More News
Sharif-Brown Makes College Pick

Seth Sharif-Brown
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 Hackensack senior Seth Sharif-Brown has made his college pick.Brown has decided to play at D-2 Dominican.This season he led the Comets to a 19-9 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 39t...

