News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 16:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Shanunu Makes Pick

Hrdbwxgdhlpsjixclx3h
Abdul Shanunu
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 recent Elizabeth grad Abdul Shanunu has made his college plans.Shanunu is headed west to Sheridan Junior College in Sheridan Wyoming.Last season he helped the Minutemen to a 26-2 record an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}