Shanunu Finds New Home
Former Elizabeth star Abdul Shanunu has found a new home.Shanunu is coming closer to home, transferring from Sheridan Wyoming Junior College to Harcum Junior College.He helped Sheridan to a 19-12 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news