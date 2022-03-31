Shaheen Holloway Announced at Seton Hall
The next step in one of the most illustrious careers in NJ Hoops history occurred today when former St. Patrick's star Shaheen Holloways was introduced as the Head Coach at his alma mater, Seton Ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news