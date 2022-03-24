Severino makes pick
6 foot 1 Wardlaw senior Jordan Severino has made his college plans.Severino has decided to stay in state and play at Drew UniversityThis season he helped Wardlaw to a 16-9 record. He averaged 12.9 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news