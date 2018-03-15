Seton Hall opens their NCAA Tournament this afternoon against NC State. A look at the Rivals.com rankings of the players involved when they were recruits.
Seton Hall has 6 players that were ranked in the top 150, NC State 3
SETON HALL
2017-18 Stats - 14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.5 apg
2017-18 Stats - 13.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.7 apg
2017-18 Stats - 17.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 apg
2017-18 Stats - 5.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 apg
2017-18 Stats - 15.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.9 apg
2017-18 Stats - 1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.8 apg
2017-18 Stats - 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg
2017-18 Stats - 4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.5 apg
2017-18 Stats - 2.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg
2017-18 Stats - 1.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.9 apg
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
2017-18 Stats - 15.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.6 apg
2017-18 Stats - 13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.5 apg
2017-18 Stats - 13.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg
2017-18 Stats - 9.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg
2017-18 Stats - 7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.1 apg
2017-18 Stats - 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 7.4 apg
2017-18 Stats - 5.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.4 apg
2017-18 Stats - 5.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg
2017-18 Stats - 3.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg
2017-18 Stats - 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.3 apg
|Column 1
|Seton Hall
|NC State
|
PPG
|
79.0
|
81.2
|
Opp PPG
|
73.3
|
74.5
|
fg%
|
46.9%
|
47%
|
opp fg%
|
43.7%
|
46.5%
|
3 pt fg%
|
36.4%
|
37.2%
|
opp 3 pt fg%
|
33.4%
|
31.6%
|
ft%
|
69.3%
|
70.1%