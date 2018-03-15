Ticker
Seton Hall - NC State Player Preview

Seton Hall opens their NCAA Tournament this afternoon against NC State. A look at the Rivals.com rankings of the players involved when they were recruits.

Seton Hall has 6 players that were ranked in the top 150, NC State 3

SETON HALL

2017-18 Stats - 14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.5 apg

2017-18 Stats - 13.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.7 apg

2017-18 Stats - 17.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 apg

2017-18 Stats - 5.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 apg

2017-18 Stats - 15.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.9 apg

2017-18 Stats - 1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.8 apg

2017-18 Stats - 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.6 apg

2017-18 Stats - 4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.5 apg

2017-18 Stats - 2.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg

2017-18 Stats - 1.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.9 apg

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

2017-18 Stats - 15.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.6 apg

2017-18 Stats - 13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.5 apg

2017-18 Stats - 13.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg

2017-18 Stats - 9.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg

2017-18 Stats - 7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.1 apg

2017-18 Stats - 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 7.4 apg

2017-18 Stats - 5.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.4 apg

2017-18 Stats - 5.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg

2017-18 Stats - 3.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.6 apg

2017-18 Stats - 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.3 apg

Statistical Comparison
Column 1 Seton Hall NC State

PPG

79.0

81.2

Opp PPG

73.3

74.5

fg%

46.9%

47%

opp fg%

43.7%

46.5%

3 pt fg%

36.4%

37.2%

opp 3 pt fg%

33.4%

31.6%

ft%

69.3%

70.1%
