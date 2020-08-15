NJHoops - Seton Hall Attendance Surges Up in the NCAA Rankings in 2019-20

South Orange, N.J. - After a historic season on the hardwood with packed crowds at Prudential Center all season long, the Seton Hall men's basketball program made a sharp rise up the NCAA men's college basketball attendance rankings. After averaging 10,328 fans per game, Seton Hall moved up from 54th to 36th among all 353 Div. I programs, according to the according to the data releases by the NCAA last week.

Seton Hall also had the ninth-highest average attendance increase in the country as a result of its 21 percent growth from 8,507 to 10,328.

When eliminating Seton Hall's two home games at Walsh Gymnasium, which only holds 1,655 fans, the Pirates averaged 11,663 fans at Prudential Center. The Pirates eclipsed 10,000 fans in eight of their 13 games in Newark, including a new Prudential Center record 16,863 fans at the March 4 Villanova game. The upper deck of The Rock was opened six times on the season, and as a result, six of Seton Hall's top-10 all-time attended games at Prudential Center are now from the 2019-20 season.

Seton Hall's record crowds were treated to an unforgettable 2019-20 season which saw the Pirates capture a share of the BIG EAST regular season championship and reside in the national rankings for the bulk of the season, including reaching as high as No. 8 and finishing at No. 15. It was the program's first top-15 national ranking finish since 1993.

The Pirates hope to continue their run of great success, aiming for a sixth-straight 20-win season in 2020-21.

Top 10 NCAA Average Attendance Increases from 2018-19 to 2019-20School2018-19 Average2019-20 AverageChange in Average

1. Tennessee State 965 3,243 + 2,278

2. Memphis 14,065 16,312 + 2,247

3. Villanova 9,053 11,299 + 2,246

4. West Virginia 10,205 12,299 + 2,094

5. Pittsburgh 6,749 8,825 + 2,076

6. Southern University 1,416 3,489 + 2,073

7. Baylor 6,218 8,178 + 1,960

8. Texas Tech 12,09 814,057 + 1,959

9. Seton Hall 8,507 10,328 + 1,821

10. Utah State 6,981 8,671 + 1,690

Seton Hall's Average Attendance During BIG EAST Era (1979-Present)

2019-20: 10,328

2018-19: 8,507

2017-18: 8,456

2016-17: 7.954

2015-16: 7,070

2014-15: 7,587

2013-14: 6,336

2012-13: 7,035

2011-12: 6,941

2010-11: 7,9372009-

10: 7,1032008-09: 7,513

2007-08: 8,376 (First Season at Prudential Center)

2006-07: 6,636 (Last Season at the Meadowlands)

2005-06: 7,073

2004-05: 7,891

2003-04: 8,569

2002-03: 7,582

2001-02: 8,264

2000-01: 10,667

1999-00: 8,709

1998-99: 8,834

1997-98: 7,790

1996-97: 7,926

1995-96: 9,789

1994-95: 10,099

1993-94: 13,029

1992-93: 13,406

1991-92: 12,895

1990-91: 10,490

1989-90: 10,497

1988-89: 9,184

1987-88: 6,315

1986-87: 4,721

1985-86: 4,027 (First full BIG EAST season at Meadowlands)

1984-85: 3,771

1983-84: 4,128

1982-83: 3,947

1981-82: 2,519

1980-81: 2,440

1979-80: 2,384

