Seager Makes College Pick

Andrew Seager
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 Hun School postgrad Andrew Seager has made his college plans. The former Ocean High School star has committed to D-2 Holy Family.This season he averaged 14 ppg. He was selected NJHoops.com...

