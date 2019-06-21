Scott Makes Plans
5 foot 11 Marist Sr. Marc Scott has made his plans for next season. He has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.This season he helped Marist to a 20-7 record and final NJ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news