News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 12:48:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scott Makes Plans

Dpony4kxhnelb9zxyv02
Marc Scott
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 11 Marist Sr. Marc Scott has made his plans for next season. He has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.This season he helped Marist to a 20-7 record and final NJ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}