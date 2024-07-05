Scott makes college pick
6 foot 3 former Mastery Charter/Covenant College Prep star Elijah Scott has made his college pick.Scott has decided to attend the University of Fort Lauderdale Scott has spent this past season as a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news