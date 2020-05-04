Scott Finds New College Home
Former St. Benedict's star James Scott has found his next college home.Scott is transferring from Temple to Portland State.As a grad transfer he will be eligible immediatelyThis past season he aver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news