{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 17:00:00 -0600') }}

Schneider Makes Pick

TJ Schneider
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 Immaculata Sr. TJ Schneider has made his college plans. Schneider has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Montclair State.An excellent three p...

