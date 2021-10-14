Schiappa makes college pick
6 foot 3 Metuchen senior Dominic Schiappa has made his college plansHe has decided to attend Marywood CollegeLast season he helped Metuchen to a 10-5 record. He averaged 14 ppg, scoring 21 in a win...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news