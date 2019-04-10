Ticker
basketball

Sarr Finds New Home

Pierre Sarr
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 8 former Roselle Catholic star Pierre Sarr has found his new college home. Sarr is moving from Monmouth to Binghamton.As a graduate transfer he should be eligible immediately for BinghamtonS...

