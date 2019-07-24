Sapp Makes Pick
6 foot 8 recent Prestige Prep postgraduate Charles Sapp has made his college plans.Sapp has decided to return to south jersey and play at Cumberland County College.Sapp attended Gloucester County C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news