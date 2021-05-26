Santana makes pick
5 foot 11 Randolph Senior Jamal Santana has made his college decision. Santana has decided to stay in state and play at Fairleigh Dickinson.this season he helped Randolph to a 5-4 record. He averag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news