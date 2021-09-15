Sanon makes new college pick
6 foot 3 recent Paul VI grad Wisler Sanon has made a new college commitment.Back in May of 2020 he made an early commitment to NJIT.This summer he reopened his recruiting and Sanon decided to spend...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news