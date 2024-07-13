Sandhu finds new college home
7 foot 1 Monmouth So. Amaan Sandhu has found his new college home.The big man from India is moving from Monmouth to Manhattan.COLLEGE CAREER2022-23 Stats - 2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.1 apg, 2 treys, 31%, 14...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news